B﻿y Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

T﻿his was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break.

T﻿he Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.

I﻿n truth it could have been worse for Everton, with Bournemouth spurning several chances to extend their lead in the second half.

I﻿t appeared to be final straw for some of the travelling supporters, who reacted furiously when the players approached the away section at the final whistle.

T﻿he focus will now turn to manager Frank Lampard, who only succeeded Rafael Benitez in January.

He managed to steer the club to Premier League safety last season but after a bright start this campaign the wheels have dramatically come off, with another battle against the drop now looking likely.