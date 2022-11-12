Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
- Published
By Tom Mallows, BBC Sport
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break.
The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
In truth it could have been worse for Everton, with Bournemouth spurning several chances to extend their lead in the second half.
It appeared to be final straw for some of the travelling supporters, who reacted furiously when the players approached the away section at the final whistle.
The focus will now turn to manager Frank Lampard, who only succeeded Rafael Benitez in January.
He managed to steer the club to Premier League safety last season but after a bright start this campaign the wheels have dramatically come off, with another battle against the drop now looking likely.