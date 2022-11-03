Luke Ayling says L﻿eeds must learn from lessons of the past and back up their fine win at Liverpool when they meet Bournemouth on Saturday.

T﻿he Whites ended a run of eight games without a win by landing a landmark victory at Anfield, moving them 15th in the Premier League.

"T﻿he boys have spoken about that his week - we had a great result against Chelsea and didn't win for another eight," Ayling told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We know we have to go into this game and give our all. That same mental strength, a game plan, stick to it and take our chances when they come along."

L﻿isten to Ayling speak to Adam Pope here