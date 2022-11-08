Southampton's owners had lost belief in Ralph Hasenhuttl early in the season and are to blame for not making a decision sooner, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "This is a really difficult one.

"This is a club that seems to have a vision, a plan and a way of going about things. But I think it was the second game of the season when rumours were doing the rounds that Ralph was going to get the sack, which is, frankly, really unhelpful for him.

"They changed the coaching staff over the summer, which I think is a really odd thing to do. The Southampton owners have to take a big part of the blame because they have been half-hearted with things and never really had that belief."

Ex-Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards added: "When you talk about taking his staff away in the summer, the writing was probably on the wall then.

"We talked about Southampton last season and I thought when they sold [Danny] Ings they would go down. If you look at their squad of players, I just didn’t think they were good enough to stay in the Premier League.

"The manager last season did an unbelievable job in bringing players through. He managed to play a style of football and keep them in the Premier League, so I think this is harsh.

"Obviously, when the fans turn it is difficult, but with the players he has been given, I don’t know what everyone expects."

H﻿ear more on Hasenhuttl's sacking on BBC Sounds