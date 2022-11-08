S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Wouldn’t we all love to say Forest dominated the game against Brentford? In many ways they absolutely did, but mind-boggling officiating took full control to our detriment. Refereeing determined the course and outcome of a match which was ours for the taking and resulted in a mediocre draw.

The Bees might have been missing World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney but some of the decisions made by referees Andre Marriner and Lee Mason ensured that wasn't felt by the away side.

A supposed Brentford penalty, leading to a first-half leveller and much frustration, changed the game.

A last-minute equaliser saved us from what would have been an unjust defeat. As the dust settled, the feeling of losing out was greater than that of gaining anything; a loss of three potential penalties and three points.

Sentiments of misfortune echo throughout the Forest and football community as a whole.

The final game before the World Cup break now feels a lot more integral. A must-win game to aid a change in fortunes.

The fortress is ready.