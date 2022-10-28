﻿Since Graham Potter left Brighton, paving the way for Roberto de Zerbi to come in, the Seagulls have been winless.

B﻿ut the stats perhaps point to pockets of improvement as, since the Italian took charge, Brighton have upped their average possession in matches markedly - from 50.4% to 59.4%. It's leading to more shots but the quality of their chances has diminished somewhat, with an expected goals mark of 1.24 under De Zerbi versus 1.75 under Potter.

S﻿o does this show Brighton are getting more possession but actually aren't using the ball too well or too dangerously?

A﻿t the back they have tightened up in terms of the shots they face and yet have conceded at a more alarming rate.

