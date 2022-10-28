Brighton under De Zerbi - how have things changed?
Since Graham Potter left Brighton, paving the way for Roberto de Zerbi to come in, the Seagulls have been winless.
But the stats perhaps point to pockets of improvement as, since the Italian took charge, Brighton have upped their average possession in matches markedly - from 50.4% to 59.4%. It's leading to more shots but the quality of their chances has diminished somewhat, with an expected goals mark of 1.24 under De Zerbi versus 1.75 under Potter.
So does this show Brighton are getting more possession but actually aren't using the ball too well or too dangerously?
At the back they have tightened up in terms of the shots they face and yet have conceded at a more alarming rate.