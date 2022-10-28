BBC Radio Merseyside's C﻿arl Woodward has been speaking to the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst following Reds' win over Ajax.

"﻿In the Champions League they look like the team we know and expect from Klopp", says Gorst, who covers the Reds.

D﻿arwin Nunez was a hot topic and Gorst said: "I think he is really finding his feet now. He's holding it up ore, he's a really powerful runner. He really wants to succeed at this club. I am really excited to see what he is going to be able to do in the weeks, months and years ahead at Anfield."

L﻿isten on BBC Sounds by clicking here or on the tweet above