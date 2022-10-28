'Nunez is finding his feet'
💬 "Liverpool's first ambition at the start of the season is to make sure they qualify for the #UCL & when you're in it, your intention is to get out of the group stages."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) October 27, 2022
🗣️ @ptgorst spoke to @Carlos1376 about #LFC's win against #Ajax
#⃣ #AJALIV https://t.co/pgA9R3m0Sp
BBC Radio Merseyside's Carl Woodward has been speaking to the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst following Reds' win over Ajax.
"In the Champions League they look like the team we know and expect from Klopp", says Gorst, who covers the Reds.
Darwin Nunez was a hot topic and Gorst said: "I think he is really finding his feet now. He's holding it up ore, he's a really powerful runner. He really wants to succeed at this club. I am really excited to see what he is going to be able to do in the weeks, months and years ahead at Anfield."
