Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Fulham’s impressive start to the season and is bracing for a challenging contest against the Cottagers on Saturday.

Marco Silva’s side are five points off the top four and have won two and drawn one of their past three games.

“They are a really good team so it’s not a surprise,” he said. “You only have to look at what they did in the Championship last season and they had a good transfer window.

“Then their manager is exceptional. In the FA Cup last season, they made us suffer. They have a good process and then they can always play long balls up to [Aleksandar] Mitrovic.

“They started really well against Liverpool and have continued in the same way.”

With Mitrovic already up to nine Premier League goals for the season, Guardiola is well aware of the threat City’s visitors will pose.

“When they look for him, our defence have to know there is a big chance we will lose that ball,” said Guardiola. “So we need to play the second ball and make sure we defend the back post really well.

“You saw how many goals he scored last year. He’s a natural striker, pushes defences to the limit and he’s clinical.”