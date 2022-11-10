O’Neil does not think captain Lloyd Kelly will have recovered in time but he will be “brand new and raring to go” for the games in December after the World Cup break. Otherwise, he has the same group of players to choose from as in the Carabao Cup tie with Everton.

He wants to “end on a positive” before the break but has not prepared any differently in terms of his own future: “It’s not too different to previous weeks. We want to make sure we put more points on the board and then we’ll sit down and discuss what happens next.”

He thinks he has proved he can manage a team to a high standard: “The boys have done great for the 11 games I’ve had. When the games have been controlled and we’ve implemented the plan and structure then we’ve looked a really good side. When it’s got frantic, we’ve struggled but I’m confident I can fix that.”