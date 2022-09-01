Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's recent career prompts questions over his application.

"When you look at Aubameyang's performances at Arsenal and that they got rid of him, and how they've done since then and are performing as a team, and then Barcelona are willing to get rid of him - you have to question his hunger and appetite," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Chelsea have lost that bit of elegance and class they had about themselves when they were getting players. Now there are so many names and players being linked with Chelsea.

"You just wonder where it's coming from and how they've gone from being so quiet about their business and very direct, very precise in their recruiting, to it now being a bit of a soap opera.

"Yes, they need a number nine - but Aubameyang is coming for the ride. We saw what happened with Arsenal when he got comfortable there."