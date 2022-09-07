M﻿ikel Arteta says he would like to "be the first one" to end Arsenal's wait for a European trophy.

T﻿he Gunners last achieved European success with their Cup Winners Cup triumph in 1994.

T﻿hey start their Europa League campaign against FC Zurich on Thursday and sit in a group that also contains PSV Eindhoven and Bodo/Glimt.

A﻿sked about the wait for European honours, Arteta said: “That’s a long time and I would like to be the first one to break that negative record.

“But you have to start somewhere and it’s tomorrow, and it’s time to play well and earn the right to win the match.

“This is a competition that we want to take very seriously against an opponent that is going to make life difficult for us, and we want to start the competition in the right way and maintain our momentum.”

A﻿rsenal will be without the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey for the fixture in Switzerland due to injuries.

T﻿he Gunners lost at the semi-final stage of the Europa League in 2020-21 and were beaten in the final by Chelsea in 2019.

M﻿idfielder Granit Xhaka looked back on the final defeat and said: “Very disappointed, first of all, because when you get to the final you want to win it, for sure.

“But you can only learn about this. Three years later we are still here now in the Europa League - and it’s time to win."