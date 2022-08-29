Vieira says the team "have to bounce back quickly" from the disappointment of letting a 2-0 lead slip in the 4-2 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday. "It is about recovering and looking at what needs to improve," he added.

The Palace boss insists they are focused on facing their London rivals before they think about possible new signings. He said: "We'll have time to look at what we can do in the market. The club know what we need. There are people working to see if that can happen or not."

Vieira was tight-lipped about a potential bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who was on loan at the Eagles last season: "It is difficult to talk about players who are not at the football club. Conor is a Chelsea player. Until Chelsea say otherwise, there is no point in thinking about what may not even be possible. People are working on improving the squad."

But the former Arsenal and France midfielder said they do need more new signings: "We need players, we are short. But if we can't get them, I'm happy with the players we have."

He expects a really tough game against Brentford at Selhurst Park on Tuesday: "Last year [against Brentford] was really challenging home and away. They are a physical team, they work hard, and the opposition doesn't create much against them. It will be a different challenge to Saturday, the possession will be more balanced for both teams. But they will provide difficult opposition."