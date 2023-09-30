Everton 1-2 Luton Town: Key stats
This was Luton’s first ever Premier League victory, in what was their sixth game of the season. It is the Hatters’ first away victory in the top-tier since a 2-1 success at Aston Villa in March 1991.
This was the second earliest that Everton trailed 2-0 at home to a promoted side in the Premier League (32nd minute), after November 2010 against West Bromwich Albion (26th minute).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his 49th Premier League goal, with 11 of those coming against newly promoted sides – only Duncan Ferguson (16) and Leon Osman (14) have recorded more such strikes for the Toffees in the competition.
Carlton Morris is the first player to score three goals in his first six Premier League games whilst playing for a promoted side since Teemu Pukki for Norwich in the 2019-20 campaign (six goals).
Tom Lockyer has scored four goals in his last 10 league games, as many as in his previous 163 such matches. The defender has scored five league goals in 2023, with only Carlton Morris netting more for the Hatters (13).