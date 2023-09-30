Analysis: West Ham 2-0 Sheff Utd

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Job done for the Hammers. There will be more spectacular displays at London Stadium - indeed there have been already this season - but West Ham are seventh after seven games.

Last term's domestic troubles seem a thing of the past and the Hammers can fully focus on the top half of the Premier League this time around.

This game was about two men - David Moyes and Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes marked his 900th league game as a manager with a comfortable win and arguably does not receive enough praise for the job he has done as Irons boss.

While some thought we may have peaked after two top-seven finishes and last season's Europa Conference League triumph, Moyes is again showing signs of reinventing the wheel with his use of the money from Declan Rice's sale.

Bowen, meanwhile, is back to his best after a patchy 2022-23 campaign, his cool finish against the Blades evidence evidence of his regained confidence and he surely cannot be too far away from an England recall.