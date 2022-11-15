S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Roberto De Zerbi has modified Brighton in noticeable ways in his first two months at the helm. The Albion’s preferred formation is now 4-2-3-1. They play a more attacking, faster brand of football.

Risk taking is encouraged, be it by playing short passes in tight spaces around the back or going for goal in situations where previously anything other than a sideways pass to keep possession would have been frowned upon.

The most intriguing change, though, is one not many people outside of Sussex seem to have picked up on – mindset. After Brighton eliminated Arsenal from the Carabao Cup, De Zerbi described the Albion as a “big club”. A few days later, the head coach said fans should dream about seeing the Seagulls play in Europe.

De Zerbi wants Albion players and supporters to develop the belief and mentality that they deserve to be fighting for a place in the top seven. That is a massive shift from the view Graham Potter constantly played up that Brighton should be thankful just to be in the Premier League.

Potter would hail every opponent as being quality, every point gained an incredible result. At times, it felt like he wanted to set expectations so low so he might be seen as constantly overachieving. For the football world to think, wow, what a head coach Potter is for being able to lead Brighton to a 0-0 home draw with Norwich City.

At times, that attitude grated with Albion fans. It hasn’t taken long for it to irk a lot of Chelsea supporters either. To have De Zerbi aiming as high as possible is a refreshing change – and another reason why the charismatic Italian has forged a connection between manager and fans not seen since Gus Poyet’s reign over a decade ago.