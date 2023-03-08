Rangers' Davis has 'real drive to play again'

BBC Sport NI's Mark Sterling

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, 38, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and is out of contract this summer but Davis' international manager still regards him as a key player.

Michael O'Neill has kept in touch with the UK's most capped player during his rehabilitation.

"I speak to Steven regularly and have been to see him on a couple of occasions," said O'Neill of his 140-times capped captain. "I think he has a real drive to play again, that's the most important thing.

"Steven would probably admit he has been pretty fortunate with injuries during his career. He is still playing at the top level at the age of 38, so you have to have certain things go for you. But I know deep down that he wants to come back.

"He wants to play for Rangers again and I know certainly deep down he will want to come back and play for Northern Ireland again. And that has to be his motivation.

"Hopefully we can be in a really good position in the [Euro 2024 qualifying] group, so that come September or October that heightens his motivation to get back playing again."