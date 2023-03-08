Leeds v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Leeds have won just one of their past 12 league games against Brighton (D2 L9). They've scored just four goals in this run, failing to score at all on nine occasions.
Brighton are unbeaten in their past five Premier League away games (W3 D2), the joint-longest current run in the division, along with Brentford (five).
Leeds are looking to win consecutive home league games for just the second time since the start of last season, with the other occasion being against Wolves and Chelsea in their first two at Elland Road this term.
Brighton have had 61 more shots on target than they've faced in the Premier League this season (136 for, 75 faced) – only Manchester City (88) have a higher positive difference in the competition this season.