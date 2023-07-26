Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham and are not concerned by reported interest from Paris St-Germain in the striker. (Sky Sports), external

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have stayed behind, instead of joining the squad in Japan, to arrange the £100m deal for Kane. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, PSG are anticipating player-plus-cash offers for Kylian Mbappe from European clubs, after a world-record £259m bid from Al-Hilal. Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona are also interested in the 24-year-old France forward. (Press Association, via Independent), external

West Ham are confident they can beat Tottenham to 23-year-old Chelsea and England international Conor Gallagher. (Standard), external

