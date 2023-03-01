The second episode of new BBC podcast How To Buy A Football Club is now available.

In the latest episode, BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent, BBC economics editor Faisal Islam and BBC Sport's Simon Stone are joined by Chris Blackhurst – author of the upcoming book ‘The World’s Biggest Cash Machine: How the Glazers Made Billions from Manchester United’.

The panel discuss The Glazers' ownership of Manchester United and dive deep into their leveraged takeover in 2005, the explosive fan protests that followed and how all this ultimately affected the club.

You can download and listen to the second episode of How To Buy A Football Club on BBC Sounds.