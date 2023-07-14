Kai Havertz is excited to be a part of the Arsenal "family" and wants to play his part in the club's success.

The Gunners' £65m summer signing made his debut as a substitute in Thursday's 1-1 pre-season friendly against Nurnberg.

After the game, he said: "It’s a very big club and to play here is, of course, a dream and I’m happy to be part of this group. I’ve been here for four days and I feel very welcome and I’m happy to be with the boys.

"It’s a young group and when I watched them last year from the outside it was fun to watch them, and I felt the energy behind the club. It’s great to be here and hopefully we’re going to have a good time and achieve a lot of things.

"From the outside, it always looked like a big family and I always felt the energy whenever I played against them. For me, it was always so tough to play against them because you felt the togetherness of the players, and now to be in there I felt very welcome from the first second."

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said he will need time to see where Havertz fits into his team after his debut on Thursday.

"It’ll take some days and weeks to get used to the style of play, that is clear, but I’m going to give everything for the club to get the fitness back into my body and hopefully perform in the highest level in the league," the German added.

"When you see the players and the talent the team has - they showed last year they have big, big qualities - I just want to come in and be a part of this, play my best and help the team win as many games as possible."