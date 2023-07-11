'I'll continue to improve' - Kyogo vows to kick on under 'brilliant' Rodgers

Kyogo Furuhashi is excited to work with “brilliant manager” Brendan Rodgers as the Japanese talisman vowed he can still improve after two goal-laden seasons with Celtic.

The striker has netted 54 times in 83 appearances for the Scottish champions and last week signed a new four-year deal keeping him at the club until 2023.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Kyogo said of Rodgers: “He’s a brilliant manager. I’m happy to work with him and I would like to return the favour by playing well to get success.

“We need to work hard together to get as many wins as possible. There will be Champions League as well so we need to prepare well in order to have good results this season.”

He added: “I’m really delighted [to sign a new contract]. I’m happy that it shows how much they value me and want me.

“For the team and for the people who support us, and also for myself, I will continue to improve and to deliver success.”

Kyogo and compatriots Reo Hatate, Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi and Daizen Maeda are primed for a homecoming when Celtic - currently at a training camp in Portugal - depart for their pre-season tour of Japan.

The Hoops will face Yokohama F Marinos on July 19 and Gamba Osaka three days later, with Kyogo aiming to swell the Celtic fanbase.

“I’m really excited about it and excited to play in front of Japanese fans,” Kyogo said. "Many players from Celtic are going so I want them [Japanese fans[ to know about us and become our fans.

"Also, many people from Scotland are coming and I want them to enjoy Japanese culture too."