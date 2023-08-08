James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

This is the big question – and the answer is probably no.

The Premier League is always gruelling and throw in the travel to Europa League games in European backwaters, then you need a capable squad to compete on all fronts.

Jurgen Klopp has pretty much admitted they didn’t foresee the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, so you can only assume Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai’s arrivals were to make-up for the loss of James Milner Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Even before the aforementioned pair left, the big conversation last season was around how Liverpool needed to freshen up their midfield.

So yes, more additions are needed but do not discount the ever-improving trio of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic – and the potential for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be used – more on that later.

I would also like to see a defender added into the mix to compete with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. Then there’s a right-back…

Still plenty of time to do business but right now, the squad depth in certain areas of the pitch is not as strong as it could be.