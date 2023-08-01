Optimism and fear as 'tricky' August looms

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

It only seems like five minutes since we were having sleepless nights prior to the last game of the season, yet here we are already filled with equal measures of optimism and fear for the new season ahead.

The early League Cup start means teams use these games to build fitness and integrate new faces and Killie have battled through the group into the last-16 where we face Celtic in a repeat of last season's final.

Our summer transfers appear decent so far with guys like Kennedy, Deas, Findlay and Watkins looking like an upgrade from the last campaign. Of course the proof will be in the pudding and in my eyes we can form much more informed opinions once the league gets under way, in our case, with a home fixture against Rangers.

August is a tricky month for us as we then have trips to Tynecastle and Fir Park but these games will give a good indication of where we might end up come May.

I'm generally hopeless at predictions but here's my tips... not to be followed:

Predicted finish: 8th

Standout player will be: Kyle Vassell

Game most looking forward to: Our cup final visit to Hampden!