Last summer, all the talk was of Nottingham Forest’s 22 signings.

How would Steve Cooper integrate them? How would they play? What would happen?

The deluge of injuries - now addressed by a number of conditioning and fitness appointments - ensured the need for all those players; as well as a further seven additions in January.

This summer, it’s the lack of signings that fans are talking about.

Aside from the arrivals of Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga, discussions have been ongoing with Manchester United about Dean Henderson for weeks. Forest have at least got a fit first-choice goalkeeper after Matt Turner arrived, but a further three additions are required if Cooper’s side is to improve this season.

Thankfully, the difficult job of engendering team spirit, building understanding and establishing a style of play all happened last season.

But building on the progress that happened from October onwards means keeping the ball better, scoring more goals and improving on the abysmal away record that saw only eight points.

Survival will be the minimum target again this season, although a comfortable mid-table position is not out of the question.

However, the arrival of a few new signings - such as Ibrahim Sangare - will be the difference between just staying up and actually having some breathing space.