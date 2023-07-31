Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he is pleased with his forward options after watching Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku thrive during the Premier League Summer Series in the United States.

Nkunku notched his third goal of pre-season in the victory over Fulham on Sunday, while Jackson's threat has been notable in a side that looks far more potent than last term's outfit.

"They can complement each other really well," said Pochettino. "I am so happy with both. We are working hard to try to create the dynamic that will become natural.

"It helps for the two to know each other and it is good that they feel well and already part of the team.

"You need to start the Premier League in a good condition, knowing each other and trying to fight for each other."

Asked if he intended to bring in any more options up front, Pochettino kept his plans close to his chest.

"We need to analyse now in the next weeks until the transfer window closes and we will take the best decision for the team," he added.

"We have younger options like Mason [Burstow] today and [Armando] Broja in the UK recovering from his procedure."