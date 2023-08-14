Buddies duo make TOTW

St Mirren shotstopper, Zach Hemming and fellow impressive summer signing, Conor McMenamin have made Sportscene presenter, Jonathan Sutherland's team of the week.

Hemming, of course, had that penalty save against Dundee and he was a steady presence between the sticks throughout the victory.

The Buddies made it two wins out of two to start the league season and the Northern Ireland international has been excellent since his arrival from Glentoran, making a huge difference in the 2-1 win.