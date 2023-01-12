It's been smooth and goal-laden progress so far for the League Cup holders.

A tricky opening assignment in Dingwall was safely negotiated as first-goal goals from Callum McGregor and Giorgos Giakoumakis sent Celtic on their way against Ross County.

Alex Iacovitti halved the deficit but the visitors hit back through Daizen Maeda before James Forrest's last-minute strike capped the 4-1 win.

Even better was to come in the quarter-final where Celtic thrashed Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park.

It took until a minute before half-time to break the hosts' resistance, with Liel Abada tapping in.

The Irsael winner netted another after the break before Reo Hatate showed fantastic footwork to add the third and Kyogo Furuhashi wrapped things up.

Celtic now head to Hampden on Saturday seeking to see off Kilmarnock and move within one win of retaining the trophy.