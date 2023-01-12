Manchester United have lost more Premier League home games against Manchester City than they have versus any other opponent (8), while no side has beaten the Red Devils more often overall in the competition than City (18, level with Chelsea and Liverpool).

City are looking to complete the Premier League double over United for the sixth time, which would be more often than any other side in the competition's history (Liverpool also five).

United have conceded 12 goals in their past three Premier League meetings with City, including six in their meeting at Etihad Stadium in October. It's as many goals as they'd shipped against City in their 12 previous meetings combined.