Everton 1-2 Wolves: What Lampard said

Everton boss Frank Lampard tells Match of the Day: "It was a frustrating end on many fronts. I don’t think we were pushing too hard [for a winner] I just think it was one of those goals that can happen in transition and it fell in their favour. It’s just football.

"We have to focus on ourselves. We were desperately unlucky and the performance didn’t warrant the result. Wolves had something that went their way today in terms of the game and we have to keep working for the day it goes our way."