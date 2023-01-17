O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

This was without doubt the biggest result of the season so far for Arsenal.

Without a win in nine years at Tottenham, Sunday’s performance and result highlighted how this Arsenal is a very different beast to what many have become accustomed to over the last decade.

While there were heroic performances all across the pitch, it was the performance of Oleksandr Zinchenko that epitomised Arsenal this season for me.

Tucking into midfield from left-back helped us control the game. He made 61 passes, the second highest on the pitch. His composure on the ball spreads throughout the team and enables us to play with authority.

The Gunners had also been criticised for a lack of battle in the past. Zinchenko, who teams may target due to his 5ft 9in, slim frame, won five out of six ground duels and all four of his aerial duels.

Considering he was signed from Arsenal’s closest competition for the title, the Ukrainian should be talked about as one of the signings of the summer.

After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal now need to go and secure two or three new faces to ensure this title charge doesn’t crumble due to lack of depth.