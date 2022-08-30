Ross deserves more time - Easton

It's a view that seems at odds with the majority of Dundee United fans, but former midfielder Craig Easton says Jack Ross must be given more time to try to arrest the club's slide.

The pressure intensified on Ross with the 9-0 Premiership loss to Celtic on Sunday - United's heaviest-ever home defeat.

The Tannadice men are bottom of the table and have lost five successive games, including a 7-0 thrashing away to AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference qualifying, as Ross endures a nightmare stat to his managerial reign.

"I'm not surprised he's still in post," Easton told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"It's early in the season and, eyes, the amount of goals and manner of defeats United have suffered are not normal. There can be a question mark there.

"But Jack Ross has to be given a chance to turn things around. It's a massive task to lift the players for Wednesday [League Cup tie away to Livingston].

"But the players have to take responsibility and, regardless of tactics, they should be able to deliver a competitive performance."