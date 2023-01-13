West Ham have turned down a bid for defender Craig Dawson, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

On Thursday BBC Sport’s Simon Stone reported that Wolves were keen on a move for the 32-year-old having failed to get a deal over the line for him during the summer.

It is understood West Ham would seek to have a replacement lined up before considering the option.

“We’ve had an offer from Wolves, we’ve not accepted it and that’s as much as I can tell you,” Moyes said on Friday.

On his own hopes of securing new faces he added: “Nothing at the moment. We said in the summer we said we’d do most of our business then. We might do something in January if the right player is there but at the moment we’re going with what we’ve got.”