Conte on Spurs' Champions League return, fixture schedule and Moura
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Champions League Group D opener against Marseille on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:
On what he expects from Tottenham's Champions League return, he said: "First of all we are to enjoy this important competition. We want to play to do our best. We have to play with ambition and with great desire, with great will."
When asked whether Italian managers focus more on the league than European competitions, he replied: "We have Carlo Ancelotti, no?"
Conte is targeting his own Champions League success: "My ambition is the will to have success in Europe. I know very well this is difficult but at the same time I have this ambition."
The fixture list is "crazy" and Conte said it's the first time in his career he saw a schedule like this.
He said Lucas Moura is unavailable, but he expects him to return to training on Wednesday.
On going up against former team-mate Igor Tudor, Conte said: "He is a really good guy. I wish him all the best for him and Marseille - apart from the two games against us."