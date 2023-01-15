Hibernian 2-2 Dundee United: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Kevin Nisbet's late goal denied United victory at Easter Road.

Here's what you had to say:

Bill: I was there, and was thrilled at the explosive nature of United in the first half. We were a real attacking force with Hibs a poor second. After the break however it became obvious that Fletcher particularly had exhausted himself and Middleton was not far behind. Very early it was up to Fox to bring on fresh legs but he failed to do so.