Third place would 'turn negative into a positive' - Irvine

Aberdeen’s 1990 Scottish Cup hero Brian Irvine has urged the Dons to chase down third-place Hearts to try to appease their irate supporters after the Darvel humiliation.

Irvine scored the decisive penalty in a shootout against Celtic when the Reds last won the Scottish Cup 33 years ago, but he also experienced an upset when he was on the bench as the Pittodrie side crashed out to third-tier Stenhousemuir five years later.

"When we had that bad Stenhousemuir result, we were in a bad position in the league at the time," said the 58-year-old former defender.

"Aberdeen have slipped from third (at the World Cup break) to fifth just now so they're not in as bad a position as we were in 1995.

“But after the cup tie, we got on a good run in the league and got the fans behind us and galvanised everyone before we survived the play-off against Dunfermline.

"That was the positive out of that negative and Aberdeen have to try and find a way to do something similar this season. The season has to go on.

"They're out the two cups now but they've still got to try and finish as high up the table as they can. If they could possibly get into third place, that would give the fans something to celebrate.

"Nine points is a big gap but that's something they've got to aim for. As an Aberdeen fan, it feels like the season's over but there is something still to play for. It's about how the players handle this situation.”