We asked for your comments after Cristian Stellini was sacked on Tottenham on Monday.

Here are some more thoughts:

Roger: The blame ultimately lies with Daniel Levy. He created a toxic atmosphere by refusing to back Mauricio Pochettino, sacking him and then appointing Jose Mourinho the following day. Negotiations had been ongoing for some time - you can't negotiate with the likes of Jose overnight. Since Pochettino, there have been three managers with a negative playing style, something that is alien to Spurs fans. Bring back Pochettino!

Matthew: Simply put, the club's a mess from top to bottom. Not only Levy and the prioritisation of financial success over footballing, but the recruitment by a now non-existent director of football, leaving Spurs a long way off our rivals. Let’s also not forget, these are largely the same players who have let down Poch, Jose, Nuno and Conte. A rebuild needed!

Peter: Well the current situation is a product of poor choices of incoming players and managers over years. There is little or no youth coming through the academy side of things, which is odd when compared with other clubs. Do we have the talent to integrate? We all know there are a number of players who need to move on too.

Mark: Everybody is giving huge kudos to Vincent Kompany for his work at Burnley and he is now a coveted manager. Why is Michael Carrick not mentioned in the same breath and, as a Spurs old boy, an option for us? When he took over at Middlesbrough they had taken 17 points from 16 games and were 21st in the table. Imagine if he had been at the helm from day one. A fresh approach?

Jason: It simply starts from the top. No other business would allow such poor performance and no plan. For me, Levy must go and we need an overhaul of the first-team squad. Harry Kane deserves better and if he left for trophies then so be it.