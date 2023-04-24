Erik ten Hag deserves credit for "finding a way to win" with a group of Manchester United players who haven't been overly impressive this season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

He believes United showed huge character to bounce back from their Europa League exit at Sevilla on Thursday to beat Brighton at Wembley on Sunday.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "They have developed this knack of getting the job done and they didn’t have that last season.

"There has been progress, but they haven’t been great and they have got through by the skin of their teeth. Little fine margins have gone their way this season, and it happened again against Brighton.

"That is quite impressive from Erik ten Hag because he has got a group now who are finding a way to win. They had a reality check in midweek and that will have been hard to deal with in that dressing room.

"You go out of one competition and are given a really hard game at Wembley against a good Brighton team - so to come out and win it, they are actually having an amazing season."

Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly added: "United rolled through it. They get results and the United of old used to just win games.

"To have that mentality is a pretty special thing to be able to develop again."

Did you know?

Manchester United have reached their 21st FA Cup final, the joint-most of any side alongside Arsenal.

United have reached the final of both the League Cup and FA Cup in the same season for only the third time.

United won an FA Cup penalty shootout for the first time, having lost all four they've contested before Sunday.

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds