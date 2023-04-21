Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-0

This is probably the game I am most confident about this week - mostly based on Nottingham Forest's terrible away form.

Forest boss Steve Cooper got a vote of confidence last week from the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis but was told that results must improve. They haven't.

Based on what Marinakis said, I am surprised Cooper is still in a job, not that I in any way think he should be sacked. I don't see Forest ending their 10-game winless run at Anfield, though.

Liverpool look stronger up front now Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are back from injury and Jurgen Klopp has copied Pep Guardiola's playbook by using Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role.

It is working really well, and I can see them scoring more goals here.

Chris Batten's prediction: Liverpool will get a few goals in this one. 3-0

