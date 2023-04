Tottenham have confirmed the staff who will support acting head coach Ryan Mason.

Mason will be joined by former Spurs academy player and coach Matt Wells, who will be acting assistant head coach, as well as current academy coach Nigel Gibbs, who will step up as acting first team coach.

Perry Suckling, who is first team goalkeeping coach and Gianni Vio, the club's set pieces coach, will continue in their existing roles.