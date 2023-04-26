'If Man City beat Arsenal, they have virtually won the title' - Campbell

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners must avoid defeat at Manchester City to stand any chance of winning the Premier League.

Arsenal are still five points clear of City, having played two games more, but three consecutive draws have opened the door for their rivals.

Despite that, Guardiola insisted on Tuesday the game was not a title decider.

"It's a must-not-lose game, that's for sure," said Campbell. "Pep could say anything he likes - he knows if Manchester City beat Arsenal that is them virtually winning the title because they'll have two games in hand and be two points behind.

"He knows this could be like a 'killshot', Arsenal have to go there and get something.

"Arsenal have not been performing well, whereas Manchester City have been that team. But we know what football's like - it can throw up so many conundrums."

Campbell - a league winner himself during his time at Arsenal - also suggested Arteta's wingers will be pivotal if his side are to leave Manchester still in the title race.

"I really think it's on the flanks with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka that Arsenal have to get the better of them," he said.

"Gabriel Jesus on his own can't do it. He needs the help of those two wide players."