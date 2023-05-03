Man City v West Ham: Pick of the stats
West Ham have scored six goals from corners in their past six Premier League games, two more than they had in their previous 27 matches this season.
Manchester City are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games against West Ham (W11 D3), since a 2-1 home defeat in September 2015.
West Ham's Michail Antonio has either scored (two) or assisted (one) a goal in his past three Premier League matches, as many as he had in his previous 21. Only once has he been involved in a goal in four consecutive top-flight games, scoring in four in a row in August-September 2016.