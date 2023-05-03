Man City v West Ham: Pick of the stats

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scored 34 goals in 30 league games this season – one more will break the record for a Premier League campaign

  • West Ham have scored six goals from corners in their past six Premier League games, two more than they had in their previous 27 matches this season.

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games against West Ham (W11 D3), since a 2-1 home defeat in September 2015.

  • West Ham's Michail Antonio has either scored (two) or assisted (one) a goal in his past three Premier League matches, as many as he had in his previous 21. Only once has he been involved in a goal in four consecutive top-flight games, scoring in four in a row in August-September 2016.