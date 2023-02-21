'Gigantic' games at Dingwall must be dealt with

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Gwion Edwards made his Ross County debut coming off the bench at half-time in Paisley to replace Jack Baldwin.

The on-loan Wigan winger, despite playing out of position, largely impressed the Staggies contingent who made their way to the SMiSA Stadium.

Pitching in at right-wing-back, he looked like he could have the required impact in which Ross County have been crying out for. Edwards seems direct with strong dribbling as well as holding the ability to beat his man.

His ability may tempt Malky Mackay to alter the style of his defensive five, by swapping Randall for Edwards to give County more attacking width and prowess while maintaining a defensive unit.

Gwion Edwards outshone his namesake and wingback counterpart Owura Edwards who frustrated County fans with his rash red card challenge which is likely to see him banned for three matches.

Coming up next are two gigantic games which need no introduction against fellow relegation scrappers Dundee United and Motherwell. Both games being at home is of a huge advantage to Malky Mackay’s side.

If County are looking to steer clear of the drop, it can be imagined that only a minimum of four points from those next two fixtures will be of true benefit to the Highlanders.