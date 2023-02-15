Motherwell v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Kevin van Veen has scored 37% of Motherwell’s league goals this season (10/27). Only Lawrence Shankland for Hearts (38% - 17/45) has a higher such ratio for a Scottish Premiership club this season.

St Mirren won their last away league outing 3-1 at Aberdeen to end a stretch of eight away league games without a win (D2 L6). The Buddies last won back-to-back away games in the Scottish Premiership in February 2022 under Jim Goodwin.

Motherwell are winless in 11 league games (D4 L7), losing each of their last three in a row. The Steelmen haven’t suffered four consecutive league defeats since December 2017 under now St Mirren manager Steve Robinson.

St Mirren won their last league game against Motherwell 1-0 in January, ending a run of seven league matches without a win over the Steelmen (D4 L3).