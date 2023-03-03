Jurgen Klopp is giving little attention to the form of Manchester United before the sides meet at Anfield on Sunday.

While the Liverpool boss acknowledges United are "having a better season", he has his sights fixed on eking the most out of the remainder of the Reds' campaign.

"We all know in football that everything is possible and we have to make sure we are 100% ready and we want it more," said Klopp. "So much is possible.

"I would like to squeeze everything out of this season and finish as high as we possible can.

"We want to use our crowd in the right manner for home games and take decisive steps. This would be one."

United won the return fixture in August, a game that ignited their season but underlined Liverpool's slow start. Klopp is relishing the opportunity to set the record straight.

"We have to make sure we really show them it's still incredibly difficult to play against us," he said. "When we went there, they looked incredibly difficult to play against.

"We want them to realise it's really not a joy to play against us."