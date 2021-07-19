Liverpool may be a possible destination for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez, as there has been no developments with the 26-year-old's proposed move to Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona may freeze Philippe Coutinho out of first-team action if they fail to offload the Brazilian playmaker, 29, this summer. Coutinho is 10 games away from activating a clause which would see the La Liga club pay Liverpool an extra £17.1m, having signed him from the Premier League side in January 2018. (AS - in Spanish), external

