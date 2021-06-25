Liverpool could bid for French forward Kylian Mbappe as the 22-year-old has told Paris St-Germain he wants to leave the club this summer. (Star), external

The Reds are also monitoring Portugal and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum. (HITC), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven about a deal for 22-year-old Dutch forward Donyell Malen, who is expected to cost about £34m. (Sky Sport Germany, via Express), external

But Aston Villa have no interest in selling Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer, with Liverpool believed to be considering a bid for the 26-year-old. (Express and Star), external

