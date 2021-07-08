Ex-England striker Gary Lineker has described Raheem Sterling's display in the win over Denmark as "one of the greatest performances I have seen by an English player in a major tournament".

Lineker added that the Manchester City forward, who won the extra-time penalty that led to Harry Kane putting the Three Lions 2-1 up, was "electric" and "made things happen".

Sterling said the team had to "dig deep" after conceding their first goal of Euro 2020 to go 1-0 down in the first half.

"We responded well and showed good spirit," he said. "We knew it would be difficult.

"We stayed patient and we knew with the legs and aggressiveness we have in the team we'd be OK. It's another step in the right direction."

