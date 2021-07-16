Norwich City begin their pre-season campaign on Friday with a friendly at neighbours King's Lynn Town.

The Canaries have seven pre-season matches lined up in total, ending with a trip to Newcastle for some final Premier League preparations on 7 August.

Here's Norwich's pre-season schedule as it stands:

16 July: King's Lynn Town v Norwich (The Walks)

20 July: Norwich v Lincoln City (Lotus Training Centre)

23 July: Norwich v Huddersfield Town (Lotus Training Centre)

28 July: Coventry City v Norwich (Technique Stadium)

31 July: Sheffield United v Norwich (Bramall Lane)

3 August: Norwich v Gillingham (Carrow Road)

7 August: Newcastle v Norwich (St. James' Park)

