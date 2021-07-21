Manchester City’s planned pre-season game against Preston at the City Football Academy on Tuesday will now be played without fans present.

City say the decision has been taken because their academy building has been closed since 16 July after a number of positive coronavirus cases.

The precautionary measure is to ensure “the highest standards of safety are maintained” across the CFA site.

Preston’s visit is the first time Pep Guardiola’s side will have been in action since the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea on 29 May.