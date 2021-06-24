Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has joined League Two outfit Mansfield Town on loan for the 2021-22 season.

The England Under-20 international joined United from Southend in January 2020 but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

Bishop, 21, will remain at United for the start of pre-season as David de Gea is part of the Spain squad at Euro 2020 and Dean Henderson is recovering from a hip injury that ruled him out of England’s squad for the tournament.

Former England keeper Tom Heaton is due to move back to Old Trafford at the start of next month once his contract at Aston Villa has expired.