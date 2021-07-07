Burnley have signed seven young players on their first professional contracts.

Harry Allen, Owen Dodgson, Calen Gallagher-Allison, Lewis Thomas, Max Thompson, Ne-Jai Tucker and Sam Unwin all featured for the Clarets' Under-23s last season.

Striker Thomas, who actually made his Premier League debut for the club against Manchester City in June 2020, also made the bench for the first team last term.

The players are expected to join Sean Dyche's squad's pre-season training camp in Scotland next week.